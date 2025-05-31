Merz plans to meet with Trump for the first time — they will discuss Russia's war against Ukraine
Merz plans to meet with Trump for the first time — they will discuss Russia's war against Ukraine

Merz
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz plans to meet with United States President Donald Trump on June 5.

Points of attention

  • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will meet with US President Donald Trump in Washington to discuss Russia's war in Ukraine.
  • The meeting will include discussions on the situation in the Middle East and trade policy.
  • This will be Chancellor Merz's first meeting with President Trump, following visits to other European countries and Ukraine.

Merz to meet with Trump: what will they discuss?

This was announced by German government spokesman Stefan Cornelius.

Merz will travel to Washington for the meeting. The administration has been negotiating the date and format of the event for several weeks. This will be the new chancellor's first meeting with Trump.

A senior German official added to reporters that the leaders plan to hold a joint press conference at the White House.

The topics of conversation between the two leaders will be Russia's war in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, and trade policy.

Previously, Merz had already visited France, Poland, the countries of Northern Europe, and Ukraine.

