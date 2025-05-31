According to The Guardian, there is a high probability that it was the head of the German Ministry of Finance, Lars Klingbeil, who blocked the decision to provide German Taurus missiles to Ukraine. It is worth noting that he is a representative of the Social Democratic Party of Germany.

Merz cannot fulfill his promise

As journalists managed to find out, despite statements by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz about his readiness to provide military assistance to Ukraine, the supply of Taurus to Kyiv is currently extremely unlikely.

The German leader will not be able to bypass Klingbeil's veto.

The Berlin government has now retreated to a position of strategic uncertainty about what it will do and has focused on offering Ukraine a partnership to jointly create missiles, the media outlet notes. Share

Journalists also believe that Merz himself realized all the difficulties that would arise with providing Ukraine with Taurus.

First of all, it is about the fact that German instructors will have to train Ukrainian military personnel in how to use missiles for six months, and this involves certain risks.

Despite this, the German Chancellor recently made it clear that he does not reject the scenario of supplying the Ukrainian Armed Forces with Taurus.