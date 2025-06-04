Ukraine shocked Russia with an arsenal of drones — what's next?

According to Bloomberg, Ukraine has shocked the aggressor country Russia with its arsenal of drones and lightning-fast production rates. However, the Ukrainians are not going to stop at the current figures. What is important to understand is that Ukraine produced 1 million drones in 2024, and plans to produce 2.5 million in 2025.

Ukraine is increasing its capabilities in drone warfare

According to analysts' calculations, it was Ukrainian drones that were able to destroy 70% of Russian equipment in 2025.

For example, the price of FPV drones is not that high — about $400 — but that doesn't prevent them from successfully hitting armored vehicles, warehouses, and command posts.

In the drone war, Ukraine has many trump cards:

FPV drones: precise strikes in real time with video control.

Kamikaze drones: glider systems with long flight times.

Deep-strike drones: Ukrainian analogues of the Shahed strike oil depots and military plants in Russia.

Naval drones: deterring Russian ships from the Black Sea.

Reconnaissance drones: provide artillery with accurate information, even working in buildings or forests.

Against the backdrop of all its successes, Ukraine intends to increase the production of drones by 1.5 times.