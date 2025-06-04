SBU attack on Crimean bridge — Kremlin reaction revealed

On the night of June 3, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a new, unique special operation and struck the Crimean bridge for the third time - this time underwater. Moreover, that same afternoon, Ukraine carried out a second attack on the illegal facility. On June 4, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team finally reacted to the latest events.

How Moscow comments on the attack on the Crimean bridge

The first to make a statement on this matter was Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

He officially confirmed the attack on the Kerch Strait and blamed Ukraine for everything.

Despite this, Putin's representative began to lie that the bridge had not suffered any damage at all:

Well, there really was an explosion. Nothing was damaged, the bridge is working. The Kiev regime (this is how the Kremlin cynically calls Ukraine — ed.) continues its attempts to attack the facility and infrastructure. The Russian side is resorting to appropriate security measures. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

As the SBU reported, the operation lasted several months: special service agents mined the supports of the Crimean Bridge.

Without any civilian casualties, at 4:44 a.m. the first explosive device was activated! The underwater supports of the piers were severely damaged at sea level — 1,100 kg of TNT equivalent explosives contributed to this. Share

The SBU officially confirmed that the bridge is actually in a state of emergency.