Western analysts and journalists have drawn attention to the fact that the liquid assets of the Russian National Welfare Fund — the country's reserve fund for a "rainy day" — have been depleted by 14% over the past few weeks.

The Kremlin is losing more and more money

Such a sharp reduction in Russian liquid assets in a short period of time has its reasons.

First of all, we are talking about a serious increase in spending on the war against Ukraine. The fall in oil prices also played a separate role in this process.

The Russian Ministry of Finance does not even hide the fact that the fund's easily accessible resources have decreased to 2.8 trillion rubles ($35.7 billion) in a month.

De facto, this marks a loss of 453.8 billion rubles ($5.8 billion) that could have been used to finance the budget deficit.

Bloomberg news agency concluded that since the Russian Federation's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the fund's liquid assets have decreased by 68%.