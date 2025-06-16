Russia offered Ukraine a cynical scheme to exchange kidnapped children

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the aggressor country Russia offered to exchange Ukrainian prisoners of war for children abducted from Ukraine. The President emphasized that this is a direct violation of international law.
Russia does not want to return abducted children
The Ukrainian leader spoke about the Kremlin's cynical proposal during a joint press conference in Vienna with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen.
As the head of state noted, he and his team are actively involving a large number of countries and proactive people in the process of returning children.
To learn more about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the documentary "Damaged Childhood," created by Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA.
