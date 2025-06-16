Russia offered Ukraine a cynical scheme to exchange kidnapped children

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the aggressor country Russia offered to exchange Ukrainian prisoners of war for children abducted from Ukraine. The President emphasized that this is a direct violation of international law.

Russia does not want to return abducted children

The Ukrainian leader spoke about the Kremlin's cynical proposal during a joint press conference in Vienna with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen.

The Russians proposed that we give them soldiers, and they give us children. This is beyond understanding and international law. Well, it is in their spirit of life. And that is why the children must be returned, and here, probably, the art of diplomacy is needed. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As the head of state noted, he and his team are actively involving a large number of countries and proactive people in the process of returning children.

And that is why we are involving so many countries, so many proactive people, who will gradually, as best they can, return thousands of children stolen by Russia," Zelenskyy emphasized. Share

To learn more about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the documentary "Damaged Childhood," created by Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA.