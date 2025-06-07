"We are not children with Putin." Zelensky responded harshly to Trump

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not hide that he is outraged by a new statement by his American counterpart Donald Trump. As is known, the latter cynically stated that Ukraine and Russia are "behaving like children."

Zelenskyy responded to Trump's scandalous words

We are not children with Putin on a playground in a park. He is a murderer who came to this park to kill children. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Against the backdrop of recent events, the head of state concluded that Donald Trump still has not realized the scale of the tragedy and grief that the Ukrainian nation has faced.

Zelensky described to the media the "boundless" pain of a Ukrainian father who lost his wife and three children in a missile strike.

He simply said: "Every morning when I wake up, I look for my family — I look everywhere in the apartment… I still think it was a nightmare… a bad dream," the Ukrainian leader said. Share

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also called on the world not to ignore the fact that 631 Ukrainian children died due to Russian aggression.