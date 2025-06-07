Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not hide that he is outraged by a new statement by his American counterpart Donald Trump. As is known, the latter cynically stated that Ukraine and Russia are "behaving like children."
- Zelensky's poignant remarks underscore the ongoing suffering of the Ukrainian people and the need for meaningful support and solidarity in the face of tragedy.
- The exchange between Zelensky and Trump serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of conflict and the importance of empathetic leadership in times of crisis.
Zelenskyy responded to Trump's scandalous words
Against the backdrop of recent events, the head of state concluded that Donald Trump still has not realized the scale of the tragedy and grief that the Ukrainian nation has faced.
Zelensky described to the media the "boundless" pain of a Ukrainian father who lost his wife and three children in a missile strike.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy also called on the world not to ignore the fact that 631 Ukrainian children died due to Russian aggression.
