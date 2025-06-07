"We are not children with Putin." Zelensky responded harshly to Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date

"We are not children with Putin." Zelensky responded harshly to Trump

Zelenskyy responded to Trump's scandalous words
Читати українською
Source:  ABC News

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not hide that he is outraged by a new statement by his American counterpart Donald Trump. As is known, the latter cynically stated that Ukraine and Russia are "behaving like children."

Points of attention

  • Zelensky's poignant remarks underscore the ongoing suffering of the Ukrainian people and the need for meaningful support and solidarity in the face of tragedy.
  • The exchange between Zelensky and Trump serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of conflict and the importance of empathetic leadership in times of crisis.

Zelenskyy responded to Trump's scandalous words

We are not children with Putin on a playground in a park. He is a murderer who came to this park to kill children.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Against the backdrop of recent events, the head of state concluded that Donald Trump still has not realized the scale of the tragedy and grief that the Ukrainian nation has faced.

Zelensky described to the media the "boundless" pain of a Ukrainian father who lost his wife and three children in a missile strike.

He simply said: "Every morning when I wake up, I look for my family — I look everywhere in the apartment… I still think it was a nightmare… a bad dream," the Ukrainian leader said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also called on the world not to ignore the fact that 631 Ukrainian children died due to Russian aggression.

And it's not about President Trump, it's about any person who is not here, in the country, thousands of miles away — they cannot fully feel and understand this pain, the president added.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Operation "Spiderweb". Zelensky revealed unexpected details
Operation "Spiderweb" — new interesting details
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania put forward a demand to NATO and the EU regarding Ukraine
What are Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania seeking?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Ukrainian Air Force shot down a Russian Su-35 fighter jet
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
What is known about the new achievement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?