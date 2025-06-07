Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania put forward a demand to NATO and the EU regarding Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania put forward a demand to NATO and the EU regarding Ukraine

What are Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania seeking?
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Diplomats from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have issued a joint statement calling for full support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, as well as its membership in the European Union and NATO. This demand was voiced by the Foreign Affairs Committees of the parliaments of the Baltic countries.

Points of attention

  • The Baltic States highlight the necessity of holding Russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine, including through isolation in international organizations and the expansion of sanctions.
  • The Foreign Affairs Committees of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania affirm their solidarity with Ukraine and stress the importance of upholding international law and human rights norms in the face of Russia's aggression.

What are Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania seeking?

The head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Lithuanian Parliament, Žygimantas Pavilionis, made an official statement on this matter.

The latter drew the world's attention to the fact that Ukraine's accession to NATO will provide a solid foundation for Euro-Atlantic security.

The diplomat called on the international community not to ignore the fact that Russia's full-scale war is a gross violation of international law, the UN Charter, and basic human rights norms.

The Baltic States' statement enshrines 5 key commitments:

  1. To support Ukraine until its final victory;

  2. To promote Ukraine's accession to the EU, with the aim of completing negotiations by 2030 and gaining full membership;

  3. To support Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic course, taking into account the decisions of the NATO summits in Bucharest (2008), Vilnius (2023) and Washington (2024);

  4. Develop defense cooperation with Ukraine, including facilitating its accession to the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) as a step towards deeper security integration;

  5. Increase diplomatic pressure on Russia — isolation in international organizations, expansion of sanctions, and holding it accountable for crimes against Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump cynically accused Ukraine of deadly strikes by Russia
The White House
Trump once again slandered Ukraine
Category
Technology
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"A completely new partnership." France has made an important decision regarding Ukraine
France deepens cooperation with Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Operation "Spiderweb". Zelensky revealed unexpected details
Operation "Spiderweb" — new interesting details

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?