Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania put forward a demand to NATO and the EU regarding Ukraine

Diplomats from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have issued a joint statement calling for full support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, as well as its membership in the European Union and NATO. This demand was voiced by the Foreign Affairs Committees of the parliaments of the Baltic countries.
Points of attention
- The Baltic States highlight the necessity of holding Russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine, including through isolation in international organizations and the expansion of sanctions.
- The Foreign Affairs Committees of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania affirm their solidarity with Ukraine and stress the importance of upholding international law and human rights norms in the face of Russia's aggression.
What are Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania seeking?
The head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Lithuanian Parliament, Žygimantas Pavilionis, made an official statement on this matter.
The latter drew the world's attention to the fact that Ukraine's accession to NATO will provide a solid foundation for Euro-Atlantic security.
The diplomat called on the international community not to ignore the fact that Russia's full-scale war is a gross violation of international law, the UN Charter, and basic human rights norms.
The Baltic States' statement enshrines 5 key commitments:
To support Ukraine until its final victory;
To promote Ukraine's accession to the EU, with the aim of completing negotiations by 2030 and gaining full membership;
To support Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic course, taking into account the decisions of the NATO summits in Bucharest (2008), Vilnius (2023) and Washington (2024);
Develop defense cooperation with Ukraine, including facilitating its accession to the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) as a step towards deeper security integration;
Increase diplomatic pressure on Russia — isolation in international organizations, expansion of sanctions, and holding it accountable for crimes against Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Technology
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-