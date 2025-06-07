Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania put forward a demand to NATO and the EU regarding Ukraine

Diplomats from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have issued a joint statement calling for full support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, as well as its membership in the European Union and NATO. This demand was voiced by the Foreign Affairs Committees of the parliaments of the Baltic countries.

What are Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania seeking?

The head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Lithuanian Parliament, Žygimantas Pavilionis, made an official statement on this matter.

The latter drew the world's attention to the fact that Ukraine's accession to NATO will provide a solid foundation for Euro-Atlantic security.

The diplomat called on the international community not to ignore the fact that Russia's full-scale war is a gross violation of international law, the UN Charter, and basic human rights norms.

The Baltic States' statement enshrines 5 key commitments: