Operation "Spiderweb". Zelensky revealed unexpected details
Ukraine
Publication date

Operation "Spiderweb". Zelensky revealed unexpected details

Source:  ABC News

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the media even more details about the SBU special operation "Website", which resulted in the destruction of Russian strategic bombers. The President emphasized that the special services used exclusively Ukrainian weapons and did not use the equipment of Kyiv's partners.

  • The SBU targeted four enemy airfields during the operation, namely 'Olenya', 'Ivanovo', 'Dyagilevo', and 'Belaya', showcasing the effectiveness of the strategic mission.
  • The successful execution of Operation 'Spiderweb' highlights the collaboration and joint efforts of all participants, underlining Ukraine's commitment to defending its sovereignty and utilizing its resources effectively.

I really wanted to use only what we produce. That distinction was absolutely clear.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

In addition, the head of state officially confirmed that drivers in the Russian Federation did not know that the mobile homes and other containers they were transporting were equipped with drones.

What is important to understand is that the course of the special operation "Web" was personally supervised by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

And the successful implementation was carried out by the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, and the staff of the Service — in total, the preparation lasted for more than a year and a half.

The joint efforts of all participants in the operation managed to hit 41 Russian strategic aviation military aircraft.

The SBU struck four enemy airfields: "Olenya", "Ivanovo", "Dyagilevo", and "Belaya".

Among the affected aircraft are the A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22, Tu-160, as well as the An-12 and Il-78.

Estonian intelligence gave its assessment of Operation “Spiderweb”

