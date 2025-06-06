Trump angry with Zelensky over "cool" SBU operation

According to The Atlantic, US President Donald Trump is outraged by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's decision to strike Russian military airfields. The White House chief of staff is furious even though he considers the SBU's special operation "cool and powerful."

Why Trump got angry with Zelensky

According to insiders, during private conversations with advisers, the head of the White House did not hide his indignation that Zelenskyy had dared to undertake such an operation.

Donald Trump allegedly would like the Ukrainian leader to consult with him or ask for permission.

Moreover, it is indicated that the White House was engulfed in a wave of discussions regarding the advisability of further military and financial assistance to Ukraine.

Against the backdrop of recent events, Trump even called Zelensky a "hothead" who, in his opinion, could push the world towards World War III.

Zelensky did not warn the US president that he was going to strike deep into Russia's strategic forces, which would lead to a rapid escalation of the conflict, the day before the meeting in Turkey, said former Trump strategist Steve Bannon. Share

Interestingly, the head of the White House assessed the SBU operation as "cool and powerful", but was unhappy that Zelensky was allegedly showing off after the drone strikes.