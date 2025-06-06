Watch: Powerful "bavovna" covered the oil depot in Engels

On June 6, Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked an oil depot in the city of Engels, Saratov Oblast, Russia, which was followed by a large-scale fire. It is important to understand that the aggressor country uses this facility to refuel strategic aircraft that carry out missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The attack on the oil depot in Engels follows previous incidents of Ukrainian drone strikes, highlighting the ongoing military hostilities between the two countries.
- The fire at the industrial facility in Engels, fueled by the stored fuel for strategic bombers, poses a challenge for authorities in extinguishing it, as videos of the blaze circulate on social media.
"Bavovna" in Engels — the first details
According to Russian opposition media, the attack was carried out by strike drones.
After that, a fire broke out at an industrial facility located in the city of Engels, where fuel for strategic bombers is stored.
It is worth noting that these aircraft are regularly used by Russia to bomb Ukrainian cities with cruise missiles.
A few months ago, this oil depot was already attacked by Ukrainian drones. What is important to understand is that the fire could not be extinguished for several days.
Kremlin protege in the Saratov region, Roman Busargin, confirmed the fact of the fire, but did not specify what exactly was burning.
The Russian Defense Ministry claims that its air defense forces destroyed 174 Ukrainian drones overnight.
Drones were shot down over the territories of Bryansk, Rostov, Saratov, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol, Ryazan, Tula, Belgorod, Tambov regions, the Moscow region, and over occupied Crimea.
Three Ukrainian Neptune-MD guided missiles were also allegedly destroyed over the Black Sea.
