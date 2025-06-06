Watch: Powerful "bavovna" covered the oil depot in Engels

On June 6, Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked an oil depot in the city of Engels, Saratov Oblast, Russia, which was followed by a large-scale fire. It is important to understand that the aggressor country uses this facility to refuel strategic aircraft that carry out missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine.

"Bavovna" in Engels — the first details

According to Russian opposition media, the attack was carried out by strike drones.

After that, a fire broke out at an industrial facility located in the city of Engels, where fuel for strategic bombers is stored.

It is worth noting that these aircraft are regularly used by Russia to bomb Ukrainian cities with cruise missiles.

A few months ago, this oil depot was already attacked by Ukrainian drones. What is important to understand is that the fire could not be extinguished for several days.

Although Russian authorities have not specified the nature of the damaged facility, numerous videos have appeared on social media clearly showing a large-scale fire at the oil terminal. Users have also posted footage of flames and columns of smoke. Share

Kremlin protege in the Saratov region, Roman Busargin, confirmed the fact of the fire, but did not specify what exactly was burning.

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that its air defense forces destroyed 174 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Drones were shot down over the territories of Bryansk, Rostov, Saratov, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol, Ryazan, Tula, Belgorod, Tambov regions, the Moscow region, and over occupied Crimea.