Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov cynically stated that Russia demands a clear response from the US and Britain regarding Ukraine's attacks on Russian strategic aviation in order to prevent further escalation.

Russia is putting pressure on the West through the SSU's special operation "Web"

Ryabkov brazenly stated that Ukraine's actions are aimed at escalation, and together with Europe they are allegedly doing everything to disrupt the peaceful settlement.

Russia showed maximum restraint before the second round of negotiations in Istanbul amid provocations from Kyiv, the odious diplomat believes. Share

And threatens Ukraine with a response from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Ryabkov also praised the current Trump administration for its tendency to “listen more to the arguments of the Russian Federation.” The dialogue between the Russian Federation and the United States is supposedly ongoing and continuing.