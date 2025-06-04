SSU special operation "Web". Russia brazenly demands "reaction" from the US and Britain
SSU special operation "Web". Russia brazenly demands "reaction" from the US and Britain

Ryabkov
Source:  online.ua

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov cynically stated that Russia demands a clear response from the US and Britain regarding Ukraine's attacks on Russian strategic aviation in order to prevent further escalation.

Points of attention

  • Russia is demanding a clear response from the US and Britain over Ukraine's attacks on Russian strategic aviation.
  • The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister is threatening Ukraine with a strong response from the Russian Ministry of Defense.
  • Russia is putting pressure on the West through the SSU's special operation 'Web'.

Russia is putting pressure on the West through the SSU's special operation "Web"

Ryabkov brazenly stated that Ukraine's actions are aimed at escalation, and together with Europe they are allegedly doing everything to disrupt the peaceful settlement.

Russia showed maximum restraint before the second round of negotiations in Istanbul amid provocations from Kyiv, the odious diplomat believes.

And threatens Ukraine with a response from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Ryabkov also praised the current Trump administration for its tendency to “listen more to the arguments of the Russian Federation.” The dialogue between the Russian Federation and the United States is supposedly ongoing and continuing.

Moscow should not underestimate the sentiments of some circles in the US who want Russia's destruction, Ryabkov cynically noted.

