Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov cynically stated that Russia demands a clear response from the US and Britain regarding Ukraine's attacks on Russian strategic aviation in order to prevent further escalation.
Ryabkov brazenly stated that Ukraine's actions are aimed at escalation, and together with Europe they are allegedly doing everything to disrupt the peaceful settlement.
And threatens Ukraine with a response from the Russian Ministry of Defense.
Ryabkov also praised the current Trump administration for its tendency to “listen more to the arguments of the Russian Federation.” The dialogue between the Russian Federation and the United States is supposedly ongoing and continuing.
Moscow should not underestimate the sentiments of some circles in the US who want Russia's destruction, Ryabkov cynically noted.
