Special Operation "Web". SSU showed video of the destruction of Russian strategic aircraft

The SSU showed unique footage of the special operation "Web", as a result of which 41 military aircraft of the Russian strategic aviation were hit,

SSU special operation “Web”: how it was

The Security Service of Ukraine has released some of the most striking videos of the downing of Russian strategic aircraft.

According to the results of the special operation "Web", the course of which was personally supervised by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and implemented by the Head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk and the staff of the Service, 41 Russian aircraft were hit.

A significant part of them is irretrievably destroyed, and some damaged aircraft will take many years to rebuild.

In particular, the footage recorded strikes by SBU fpv drones on four enemy airfields: "Olenya", "Ivanovo", "Dyagilevo" and "Belaya". It was there that the strategic aviation of the aggressor state was based, which regularly bombards peaceful Ukrainian cities. Among the affected aircraft were "A-50", "Tu-95", "Tu-22", "Tu-160", as well as "An-12" and "Il-78".

Total enemy aircraft losses are 41 units.

During the operation, modern UAV control technology was used, which combines autonomous artificial intelligence algorithms and manual operator intervention. Share

In particular, some UAVs, due to loss of signal, switched to performing a mission using artificial intelligence along a pre-planned route. And after approaching and contacting a specifically designated target, the warhead was automatically activated.