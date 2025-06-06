Megan Mobbs, the daughter of US President Keith Kellogg's envoy, has been the head of the RT Weatherman Foundation, a charity that has been helping Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war, for many years. On the night of June 6, she witnessed the massive Russian attack on Kyiv, so she decided to publicly address her father.
Points of attention
- Megan Mobbs emphasized that Russia's actions indicate Putin's desire for war and control over all of Ukraine.
- It is important to understand the ongoing efforts and impact of organizations like the RT Weatherman Foundation in supporting Ukraine during times of crisis.
Megan Mobbs published a public letter to Kellogg
She drew the attention of Trump's envoy to the fact that several Ukrainian cities had been attacked.
What is important to understand is that the RT Weatherman Foundation has been based on the Romanian-Ukrainian border since the beginning of the Russian aggression.
It has already delivered over 10,000 pallets of medicines, medical supplies, and other aid to more than 70 humanitarian organizations and hospitals in Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-