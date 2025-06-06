"Putin wants war." Kellogg's daughter publicly addressed her father from Kyiv
Megan Mobbs published a public letter to Kellogg
Source:  online.ua

Megan Mobbs, the daughter of US President Keith Kellogg's envoy, has been the head of the RT Weatherman Foundation, a charity that has been helping Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war, for many years. On the night of June 6, she witnessed the massive Russian attack on Kyiv, so she decided to publicly address her father.

Points of attention

  • Megan Mobbs emphasized that Russia's actions indicate Putin's desire for war and control over all of Ukraine.
  • It is important to understand the ongoing efforts and impact of organizations like the RT Weatherman Foundation in supporting Ukraine during times of crisis.

"It's a loud night in Kyiv, Dad! I have a strange feeling that the Russians don't want peace," Kellogg's daughter confessed.

She drew the attention of Trump's envoy to the fact that several Ukrainian cities had been attacked.

Russia wants you to believe it is striking back, but Ukraine's precision strikes were in response to Russia's relentless attacks on civilians and only after Putin refused to accept a ceasefire. He only wants more war and all of Ukraine.

Megan Mobbs

Megan Mobbs

Head of the RT Weatherman Foundation

What is important to understand is that the RT Weatherman Foundation has been based on the Romanian-Ukrainian border since the beginning of the Russian aggression.

It has already delivered over 10,000 pallets of medicines, medical supplies, and other aid to more than 70 humanitarian organizations and hospitals in Ukraine.

