Three rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine died in Kyiv as a result of a Russian attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Three rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine died in Kyiv as a result of a Russian attack

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
State Emergency Service rescuers died while saving the lives of civilians
Читати українською

On the morning of June 6, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko officially confirmed that three State Emergency Service rescuers died in the capital of Ukraine while eliminating the consequences of night strikes by Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The heroic actions of the rescuers demonstrate their dedication and sacrifice to protect the lives of civilians and critical infrastructure.
  • The event highlights the bravery and selflessness of the rescuers who risked their lives in the line of duty to uphold their oath and serve their country.

State Emergency Service rescuers died while saving the lives of civilians

What is important to understand is that during the night, missiles and Russian drones targeted civilian and critical infrastructure.

As Ihor Klymenko noted, emergency services — the State Emergency Service and the police — responded to every call for help.

Unfortunately, we have another loss in the family of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. In Kyiv, three rescuers of the State Emergency Service died while eliminating the consequences of enemy strikes. They worked under fire to help people. Another 9 emergency workers were injured. Some are serious, doctors are fighting for their lives.

Igor Klymenko

Igor Klymenko

Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

In addition, it is known that 5 rescuers were injured while extinguishing a fire in the Ternopil region.

The Minister of Internal Affairs emphasized that everyone is currently receiving medical assistance.

A low bow to our fallen heroes without weapons. Courageous, faithful to the Oath, dedicated to the cause of salvation. Speedy recovery to the wounded, — added the minister.

According to the latest data, a total of 3 people were killed and about 40 more were injured in Ukraine as a result of the Russian attack that night.

The price of our resistance is life. But the strength lies in the people who hold the country together, risking their own.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv — there are dead and injured
Kyiv City Military Administration
What is known about the consequences of Russia's new attack on Kyiv?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Elon Musk publicly called for Trump's impeachment
The conflict between Trump and Musk - what is known
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Powerful "bavovna" covered the oil depot in Engels
"Bavovna" in Engels — the first details

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?