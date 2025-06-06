Three rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine died in Kyiv as a result of a Russian attack

On the morning of June 6, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko officially confirmed that three State Emergency Service rescuers died in the capital of Ukraine while eliminating the consequences of night strikes by Russian invaders.
- The heroic actions of the rescuers demonstrate their dedication and sacrifice to protect the lives of civilians and critical infrastructure.
- The event highlights the bravery and selflessness of the rescuers who risked their lives in the line of duty to uphold their oath and serve their country.
State Emergency Service rescuers died while saving the lives of civilians
What is important to understand is that during the night, missiles and Russian drones targeted civilian and critical infrastructure.
As Ihor Klymenko noted, emergency services — the State Emergency Service and the police — responded to every call for help.
In addition, it is known that 5 rescuers were injured while extinguishing a fire in the Ternopil region.
The Minister of Internal Affairs emphasized that everyone is currently receiving medical assistance.
According to the latest data, a total of 3 people were killed and about 40 more were injured in Ukraine as a result of the Russian attack that night.
