Three rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine died in Kyiv as a result of a Russian attack

On the morning of June 6, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko officially confirmed that three State Emergency Service rescuers died in the capital of Ukraine while eliminating the consequences of night strikes by Russian invaders.

State Emergency Service rescuers died while saving the lives of civilians

What is important to understand is that during the night, missiles and Russian drones targeted civilian and critical infrastructure.

As Ihor Klymenko noted, emergency services — the State Emergency Service and the police — responded to every call for help.

Unfortunately, we have another loss in the family of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. In Kyiv, three rescuers of the State Emergency Service died while eliminating the consequences of enemy strikes. They worked under fire to help people. Another 9 emergency workers were injured. Some are serious, doctors are fighting for their lives. Igor Klymenko Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

In addition, it is known that 5 rescuers were injured while extinguishing a fire in the Ternopil region.

The Minister of Internal Affairs emphasized that everyone is currently receiving medical assistance.

A low bow to our fallen heroes without weapons. Courageous, faithful to the Oath, dedicated to the cause of salvation. Speedy recovery to the wounded, — added the minister.

According to the latest data, a total of 3 people were killed and about 40 more were injured in Ukraine as a result of the Russian attack that night.