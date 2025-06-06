Elon Musk publicly called for Trump's impeachment
Elon Musk publicly called for Trump's impeachment

The conflict between Trump and Musk - what is known
Source: online.ua

A high-profile conflict has erupted between US President Donald Trump and his former team member and billionaire Elon Musk, with the entire world watching. What's more, the businessman has publicly accused the American leader of serious crimes.

The conflict between Trump and Musk — what is known

According to the US president, he became "disappointed" in Musk after he criticized his "Big Beautiful Bill" on spending and taxes.

According to media reports, the billionaire called the law a "disgusting abomination."

Elon "got burned out", I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate, which forced everyone to buy electric cars that no one needed (which he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went crazy!

To this, the American businessman responded succinctly: "Such an obvious lie. So sad."

After that, Trump even dragged his predecessor Joe Biden into the scandal.

The easiest way to save money in our budget, billions and billions of dollars, is to end Elon's government subsidies and contracts. I've always been surprised that Biden didn't do that! — the US president was indignant.

Elon Musk later stated that Trump's name was in the "Epstein files."

What is important to understand is that Epstein was accused of pedophilia and organizing prostitution.

Time to drop the real bombshell: Trump is in the Epstein files. Here's why they're not actually being released. Have a great day, DJT!

Against this backdrop, he publicly supported the call for the impeachment of Donald Trump.

Trump is furious about China's actions

