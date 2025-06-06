Elon Musk publicly called for Trump's impeachment

A high-profile conflict has erupted between US President Donald Trump and his former team member and billionaire Elon Musk, with the entire world watching. What's more, the businessman has publicly accused the American leader of serious crimes.
Points of attention
- Amid the scandal, Musk publicly supports the call for Trump's impeachment, further intensifying the ongoing feud between the two prominent personalities.
- The unfolding events between Trump and Musk captivate global attention, showcasing a high-profile conflict that reveals intricate dynamics and diverging viewpoints.
The conflict between Trump and Musk — what is known
According to the US president, he became "disappointed" in Musk after he criticized his "Big Beautiful Bill" on spending and taxes.
According to media reports, the billionaire called the law a "disgusting abomination."
To this, the American businessman responded succinctly: "Such an obvious lie. So sad."
After that, Trump even dragged his predecessor Joe Biden into the scandal.
Elon Musk later stated that Trump's name was in the "Epstein files."
What is important to understand is that Epstein was accused of pedophilia and organizing prostitution.
Against this backdrop, he publicly supported the call for the impeachment of Donald Trump.
