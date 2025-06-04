"He's very tough." Trump panics over Xi Jinping's decision
"He's very tough." Trump panics over Xi Jinping's decision

Trump is furious about China's actions
Source:  Financial Times

US President Donald Trump has publicly lashed out at Chinese President Xi Jinping, complaining that the Chinese leader is "extremely difficult to deal with." The latest rebuke from Trump comes as relations between Washington and Beijing have soured.

Points of attention

  • Recent statements from Trump highlight the escalating frustration in dealing with China and the need for diplomatic negotiations to address the trade disputes between the two nations.
  • The latest rebuke from Trump towards Xi Jinping signals a challenging path ahead for the US-China relationship, as both parties struggle to find common ground amidst escalating tensions.

Trump is furious about China's actions

The American leader admitted his sympathy for Xi, but did not forget to express new claims:

I like President Xi of China, always have and always will, but he is very tough and extremely difficult to make deals with!

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

It is likely that the new high-profile statement could have been a reaction to recent personal contact with Xi.

It came after accusations from the United States that China is not complying with its obligation to approve licenses for the export of rare earth metals, leading to a shortage that threatens to halt part of American industry.

After that, official Beijing accused the White House of "serious violation" of the trade truce reached by both sides in Switzerland.

Trump and his administration insist that a conversation between the US and Chinese presidents is necessary to resolve the trade conflict, but Beijing has not yet given any signals that it has agreed to such a conversation.

SBU special operation "Web" — Trump's team reacted for the first time
Trump commented on the SBU special operation

