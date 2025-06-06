Large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv — there are dead and injured
Kyiv City Military Administration
What is known about the consequences of Russia's new attack on Kyiv?
Читати українською

On the night of June 6, the capital of Ukraine once again came under a massive combined strike from Russia. Currently, there are reports of 4 dead and 20 wounded, as well as damage to civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, cars, and subway tracks.

Points of attention

  • The victims of the attack include three men and one woman, with casualties reported in different districts of Kyiv.
  • Despite the destruction caused by the attack, there were instances of successful rescues, such as three civilians saved from a fire in a 16-story apartment building.

Six districts became new targets of the Russian air attack.

Darnytskyi district:

  • There was debris from downed air targets falling at at least three locations. Two cars were damaged.

Holosiivskyi district:

  • A fire broke out at a civil infrastructure facility. The fire is being extinguished;

  • an educational institution was damaged;

Desnyanskyi district:

  • Wreckage of a destroyed drone was found in an open area. No damage or casualties.

Shevchenkivskyi district:

  • Fire in a non-residential area. Data is being updated.

Dniprovskyi district:

  • Significant damage to gas station. Rescuers are working on the scene.

  • Moreover, debris fell at certain locations in the Dnipro and Holosiivskyi districts.

  • As of now, there are 4 victims known: three men and one woman.

Solomyanskyi district:

  • Fire in a non-residential area (metal hangar), covering an area of about 500 sq. m. The fire is under control.

  • Fire on the 11th floor of a 16-story apartment building. Three civilians were rescued. The fire was brought under control.

