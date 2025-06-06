Large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv — there are dead and injured

On the night of June 6, the capital of Ukraine once again came under a massive combined strike from Russia. Currently, there are reports of 4 dead and 20 wounded, as well as damage to civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, cars, and subway tracks.
- The victims of the attack include three men and one woman, with casualties reported in different districts of Kyiv.
- Despite the destruction caused by the attack, there were instances of successful rescues, such as three civilians saved from a fire in a 16-story apartment building.
What is known about the consequences of Russia's new attack on Kyiv?
Six districts became new targets of the Russian air attack.
Darnytskyi district:
There was debris from downed air targets falling at at least three locations. Two cars were damaged.
Holosiivskyi district:
A fire broke out at a civil infrastructure facility. The fire is being extinguished;
an educational institution was damaged;
Desnyanskyi district:
Wreckage of a destroyed drone was found in an open area. No damage or casualties.
Shevchenkivskyi district:
Fire in a non-residential area. Data is being updated.
Dniprovskyi district:
Significant damage to gas station. Rescuers are working on the scene.
Moreover, debris fell at certain locations in the Dnipro and Holosiivskyi districts.
As of now, there are 4 victims known: three men and one woman.
Solomyanskyi district:
Fire in a non-residential area (metal hangar), covering an area of about 500 sq. m. The fire is under control.
Fire on the 11th floor of a 16-story apartment building. Three civilians were rescued. The fire was brought under control.
