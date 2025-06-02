Russia's night air attack on Ukraine — air defense neutralized 52 drones
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia's night air attack on Ukraine — air defense neutralized 52 drones

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense
Читати українською

On the night of June 2, the Russian Federation launched a total of 84 air attack weapons, including missiles, into Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Russia conducted a nighttime air attack on Ukraine, launching 84 weapons, including drones and missiles.
  • Ukraine's air defense managed to neutralize 52 air attack vehicles, with 15 being shot down by fire.
  • The attack targeted various regions of Ukraine such as Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Donetsk, and Kherson regions.

Air defense neutralized 52 Russian drones

During the shelling, the enemy launched:

  • 80 Shahed attack drones and simulator drones of various types from the Russian cities of Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk;

  • 3 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation;

  • 1 Iskander-K cruise missile from the Bryansk region.

The main directions of the attack were:

  • Kharkiv;

  • Chernihiv;

  • Donetsk;

  • Kherson region.

Air Force Report

The following were involved in repelling the air attack:

  • aviation;

  • anti-aircraft missile troops;

  • electronic warfare (EW) units and unmanned systems;

  • mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:30, Ukraine's air defense (ADF) neutralized 52 enemy air attack vehicles in the east, south, and north.

Among the neutralized objects:

  1. 15 were shot down by gunfire;

  2. 37 — lost or suppressed by electronic warfare.

Enemy air attack targets were recorded in 12 locations, the Air Force added.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian air attack on Ukraine — how many strike drones were shot down by air defense
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
air defense
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 90 drones — how the air defense worked
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Russian attack on Ukraine on May 29-30 — what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Air Battle with Russia
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on May 31 — what is known

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?