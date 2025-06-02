Russia's night air attack on Ukraine — air defense neutralized 52 drones

On the night of June 2, the Russian Federation launched a total of 84 air attack weapons, including missiles, into Ukraine.
Air defense neutralized 52 Russian drones
During the shelling, the enemy launched:
80 Shahed attack drones and simulator drones of various types from the Russian cities of Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk;
3 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation;
1 Iskander-K cruise missile from the Bryansk region.
The main directions of the attack were:
Kharkiv;
Chernihiv;
Donetsk;
Kherson region.
The following were involved in repelling the air attack:
aviation;
anti-aircraft missile troops;
electronic warfare (EW) units and unmanned systems;
mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 08:30, Ukraine's air defense (ADF) neutralized 52 enemy air attack vehicles in the east, south, and north.
Among the neutralized objects:
15 were shot down by gunfire;
37 — lost or suppressed by electronic warfare.
Enemy air attack targets were recorded in 12 locations, the Air Force added.
