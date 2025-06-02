Russia's night air attack on Ukraine — air defense neutralized 52 drones

On the night of June 2, the Russian Federation launched a total of 84 air attack weapons, including missiles, into Ukraine.

Air defense neutralized 52 Russian drones

During the shelling, the enemy launched:

80 Shahed attack drones and simulator drones of various types from the Russian cities of Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk;

3 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation;

1 Iskander-K cruise missile from the Bryansk region.

The main directions of the attack were:

Kharkiv;

Chernihiv;

Donetsk;

Kherson region.

Air Force Report

The following were involved in repelling the air attack:

aviation;

anti-aircraft missile troops;

electronic warfare (EW) units and unmanned systems;

mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:30, Ukraine's air defense (ADF) neutralized 52 enemy air attack vehicles in the east, south, and north.

Among the neutralized objects:

15 were shot down by gunfire; 37 — lost or suppressed by electronic warfare.