Russian air attack on Ukraine — how many strike drones were shot down by air defense
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian air attack on Ukraine — how many strike drones were shot down by air defense

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
air defense
Читати українською

On the night of May 29, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 90 Shahed-type strike drones and simulator drones.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army attacked Ukraine with 90 Shahed-type strike drones, leading to a significant air defense operation against the drones.
  • Air defense successfully neutralized 56 drones using a combination of firepower and electronic warfare systems, showcasing their efficiency in repelling the attack.
  • The drones were flying from the directions of Russian cities like Millerovo, Orel, and Kursk, targeting frontline territories in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 90 martyrs

During the shelling, the drones were flying from the directions of the Russian cities of Millerovo, Orel, and Kursk.

A feature of the airstrike was that the enemy attacked objects in front-line territories.

The following were involved in repelling the attack:

  • anti-aircraft missile troops;

  • electronic warfare (EW) and unmanned systems units;

  • mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Air Force Report

As of 09:30, air defenses had neutralized 56 drones in the east and north of the country, including:

  • 10 were shot down by firearms;

  • 46 — location-lost/suppressed electronic warfare.

Drone hits were recorded in 9 frontline locations in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces neutralized 6 ballistic missiles and 245 Russian drones
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on May 24 — first details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces neutralized 48 missiles and 266 drones during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details of the Russian attack on Ukraine on May 24-25
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air Defense Forces Reveal Results of Air Battle with Russia
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details of the Russian attack on Ukraine on May 27

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?