Russian air attack on Ukraine — how many strike drones were shot down by air defense

On the night of May 29, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 90 Shahed-type strike drones and simulator drones.
Points of attention
- The Russian army attacked Ukraine with 90 Shahed-type strike drones, leading to a significant air defense operation against the drones.
- Air defense successfully neutralized 56 drones using a combination of firepower and electronic warfare systems, showcasing their efficiency in repelling the attack.
- The drones were flying from the directions of Russian cities like Millerovo, Orel, and Kursk, targeting frontline territories in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions.
Russia attacked Ukraine with 90 martyrs
During the shelling, the drones were flying from the directions of the Russian cities of Millerovo, Orel, and Kursk.
A feature of the airstrike was that the enemy attacked objects in front-line territories.
The following were involved in repelling the attack:
anti-aircraft missile troops;
electronic warfare (EW) and unmanned systems units;
mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 09:30, air defenses had neutralized 56 drones in the east and north of the country, including:
10 were shot down by firearms;
46 — location-lost/suppressed electronic warfare.
Drone hits were recorded in 9 frontline locations in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-