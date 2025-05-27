Air Defense Forces Reveal Results of Air Battle with Russia

During the night of May 27, the Russian occupiers actively carried out air attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 43 Russian drones were successfully neutralized.
Points of attention
- 35 drones were shot down by fire weapons, while 8 were lost or suppressed by electronic warfare tactics, demonstrating the diverse strategies employed by the Ukrainian defense forces.
- The defenders of the Ukrainian sky call for unity and perseverance in the face of ongoing threats, emphasizing the importance of holding the sky together for victory.
Details of the Russian attack on Ukraine on May 27
The Russians launched a new air attack at 11:50 p.m. on May 26.
They carried out the attack with 60 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Millerovo, Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT of Crimea.
This time, aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
In addition, it was indicated that enemy air attack vehicles were hit in 9 locations, as well as downed strike UAVs fell in 3 locations.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-