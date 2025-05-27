Air Defense Forces Reveal Results of Air Battle with Russia
Air Defense Forces Reveal Results of Air Battle with Russia

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details of the Russian attack on Ukraine on May 27
During the night of May 27, the Russian occupiers actively carried out air attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 43 Russian drones were successfully neutralized.

Points of attention

  • 35 drones were shot down by fire weapons, while 8 were lost or suppressed by electronic warfare tactics, demonstrating the diverse strategies employed by the Ukrainian defense forces.
  • The defenders of the Ukrainian sky call for unity and perseverance in the face of ongoing threats, emphasizing the importance of holding the sky together for victory.

Details of the Russian attack on Ukraine on May 27

The Russians launched a new air attack at 11:50 p.m. on May 26.

They carried out the attack with 60 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Millerovo, Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT of Crimea.

This time, aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, air defenses neutralized 43 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of UAVs) in the east, north, and south of the country. 35 were shot down by fire weapons, 8 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

In addition, it was indicated that enemy air attack vehicles were hit in 9 locations, as well as downed strike UAVs fell in 3 locations.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on the defenders of the Ukrainian sky.

