Drone attack on Belaya airfield. Russia "designates" main suspect
Category
Events
Publication date

Drone attack on Belaya airfield. Russia "designates" main suspect

Belaya airfield
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The authorities of the city of Ust-Kut, Irkutsk Oblast, Russia, have put a man on the wanted list allegedly involved in the drone attack on the Belaya strategic aviation airfield and have released his photo.

Points of attention

  • Authorities in Ust-Kut, Russia have announced Andriy Timofeyev as the main suspect in the drone attack on Belaya airfield.
  • Andriy Timofeyev, with connections to several cities in Ukraine and Russia, is allegedly involved in the attacks on military facilities using private cars.
  • The SSU special operation resulted in the destruction of 41 aircraft, including strategic bombers, in a series of strikes on Russian aircraft at multiple airfields on June 1.

Russia "appointed" the main suspect

The city authorities name the wanted man as Andriy Timofeyev, who was born in 1987 in Donetsk.

It is noted that he "may be involved in the attack by drones on the Belaya military airfield."

However, according to the propaganda channel "Baza", Timofeev was born in Zhytomyr and then lived in Kyiv for some time.

A few years ago he moved to the Chelyabinsk region. Most of his relatives, as well as himself, were registered in Miass.

Timofeev opened a private trucking business in October 2024. In December, he purchased several cars.

It was with the help of these cars that attacks on military facilities were organized on June 1. Sources claim that targeting Timofeev was sent to all departments of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It should be noted that the day before, President Volodymyr Zelensky, assessing the SBU special operation, stated that "our people were withdrawn from Russian territory on the eve of the operation, now they are safe — those who helped us."

In Russia, a series of strikes on Russian aircraft at at least four airfields took place on the afternoon of June 1. This was a special operation of the SBU "Website", which resulted in the destruction of 41 aircraft, including strategic bombers.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Historic special operation. How the SBU carried out a highly complex attack on Russian airfields
How the SBU prepared for the special operation "Website"
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"41 Russian military aircraft hit". Malyuk revealed details of the SSU's historic special operation "Web"
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
Malyuk

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?