The authorities of the city of Ust-Kut, Irkutsk Oblast, Russia, have put a man on the wanted list allegedly involved in the drone attack on the Belaya strategic aviation airfield and have released his photo.

Russia "appointed" the main suspect

The city authorities name the wanted man as Andriy Timofeyev, who was born in 1987 in Donetsk.

It is noted that he "may be involved in the attack by drones on the Belaya military airfield."

However, according to the propaganda channel "Baza", Timofeev was born in Zhytomyr and then lived in Kyiv for some time.

A few years ago he moved to the Chelyabinsk region. Most of his relatives, as well as himself, were registered in Miass. Share

Timofeev opened a private trucking business in October 2024. In December, he purchased several cars.

It was with the help of these cars that attacks on military facilities were organized on June 1. Sources claim that targeting Timofeev was sent to all departments of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It should be noted that the day before, President Volodymyr Zelensky, assessing the SBU special operation, stated that "our people were withdrawn from Russian territory on the eve of the operation, now they are safe — those who helped us."