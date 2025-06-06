SBU saved Ukraine from a massive Russian missile strike
Estonian intelligence gave its assessment of Operation “Spiderweb”
Читати українською
Source:  ERR

The Russian Tu-95s, which were hit during the SBU special operation "Web", were supposed to launch a large-scale missile strike on Ukraine. However, the Security Service prevented this from happening by destroying and damaging them in time. This is the conclusion reached by Estonian intelligence.

Points of attention

  • The Estonian Defence Forces Intelligence Center emphasized the extensive resources needed to restore the damaged aircraft, impacting Russia's combat readiness and military capabilities.
  • The successful series of simultaneous special operations by the SBU in remote regions of Russia underscored the agency's effectiveness in thwarting potential threats and delivering a strong message to the Kremlin.

The new data and conclusions were shared by Colonel Ants Kiviselg, Head of the Estonian Defence Forces Intelligence Center.

He drew the world's attention to the fact that all of the damaged aircraft were actively involved in missile attacks on Ukraine.

The SBU has used drones to strike at least five strategic airfields deep inside Russia.

What is important to understand is that it completely destroyed at least 7 long-range bombers and damaged at least two more.

The damaged aircraft were preparing to carry out combat missions. Thus, the blow was struck at Russia's strategic aviation at the moment of its highest combat readiness, Kiviselg emphasized.

He also confirmed that restoring the aircraft would require significant additional resources from the aggressor country.

According to Kiviselga, against this background, it is extremely important that the SBU was able to carry out a series of simultaneous special operations in the most remote regions of Russia, which became a powerful signal for the Kremlin.

