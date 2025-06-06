SBU saved Ukraine from a massive Russian missile strike

The Russian Tu-95s, which were hit during the SBU special operation "Web", were supposed to launch a large-scale missile strike on Ukraine. However, the Security Service prevented this from happening by destroying and damaging them in time. This is the conclusion reached by Estonian intelligence.

Estonian intelligence gave its assessment of Operation “Spiderweb”

The new data and conclusions were shared by Colonel Ants Kiviselg, Head of the Estonian Defence Forces Intelligence Center.

He drew the world's attention to the fact that all of the damaged aircraft were actively involved in missile attacks on Ukraine.

The SBU has used drones to strike at least five strategic airfields deep inside Russia.

What is important to understand is that it completely destroyed at least 7 long-range bombers and damaged at least two more.

The damaged aircraft were preparing to carry out combat missions. Thus, the blow was struck at Russia's strategic aviation at the moment of its highest combat readiness, Kiviselg emphasized. Share

He also confirmed that restoring the aircraft would require significant additional resources from the aggressor country.