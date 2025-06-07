"A completely new partnership." France has made an important decision regarding Ukraine

As reported by the head of the French Ministry of Defense, Sebastian Lecornu, the French automaker, in cooperation with a defense enterprise, will launch the production of drones in Ukraine.
- Sebastian Lecornu, Head of the French Ministry of Defense, highlighted the importance of this partnership and reiterated that French citizens will not be involved in the production line in Ukraine.
- The new partnership signifies a significant step forward in strengthening ties between France and Ukraine in the field of defense technology, marking a positive development in their cooperation.
France deepens cooperation with Ukraine
Sebastien Lecornu made it clear that French automotive and defense companies will produce drones on Ukrainian territory.
According to the minister, it will be a truly "mutually beneficial" partnership with Kyiv.
What is important to understand is that Macron's team has not yet specified the type of drones, but has made it clear that they will be intended for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In addition, Lecornu added that these drones will also be available to his country's armed forces so that they "have constant tactical and operational training that corresponds to the realities" of the war in Ukraine.
As the minister noted, Ukraine will provide feedback on the use of these drones in combat conditions.
Lecornu also stressed that there is no need to ask French citizens to work on a production line in Ukraine.
