"A completely new partnership." France has made an important decision regarding Ukraine

As reported by the head of the French Ministry of Defense, Sebastian Lecornu, the French automaker, in cooperation with a defense enterprise, will launch the production of drones in Ukraine.

France deepens cooperation with Ukraine

Sebastien Lecornu made it clear that French automotive and defense companies will produce drones on Ukrainian territory.

According to the minister, it will be a truly "mutually beneficial" partnership with Kyiv.

We are launching a brand new partnership in which a major French automotive company will join forces with a French defense SME to create production lines in Ukraine to manufacture drones. Sebastian Lecornu Head of the French Ministry of Defense

What is important to understand is that Macron's team has not yet specified the type of drones, but has made it clear that they will be intended for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, Lecornu added that these drones will also be available to his country's armed forces so that they "have constant tactical and operational training that corresponds to the realities" of the war in Ukraine.

As the minister noted, Ukraine will provide feedback on the use of these drones in combat conditions.