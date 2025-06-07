US President Donald Trump shamelessly began to lie that Ukraine itself provoked Russian strikes on its territory, carrying out special operation "Web". The head of the White House ignores the fact that the Ukrainian Defense Forces attack only enemy military facilities, while the Russian army kills civilians every day.

Trump once again slandered Ukraine

Journalists asked the American leader whether special operation "Web" changed his opinion about what trump cards Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has.

Trump evaded a direct and specific answer to this question.

Instead, he cynically stated that Ukraine's destruction of part of the enemy's aircraft gave Russian dictator Vladimir Putin reason to bomb Ukrainian cities and civilians.

Well, they gave Putin an excuse to go and give them a hell of a bombing last night. That's what I didn't like about it. When I saw that, I said, "That's it. Now there's going to be a strike. Donald Trump President of the United States

As mentioned earlier, on June 1, the SBU conducted a special operation "Web", as a result of which strategic aviation aircraft were successfully intercepted at 4 Russian airfields.