US President Donald Trump shamelessly began to lie that Ukraine itself provoked Russian strikes on its territory, carrying out special operation "Web". The head of the White House ignores the fact that the Ukrainian Defense Forces attack only enemy military facilities, while the Russian army kills civilians every day.
Points of attention
- The SBU's special operation 'Web' successfully intercepted Russian aircraft, leading to the destruction of strategic cruise missile carriers at Russian airfields.
- Despite Trump's misinformation, Ukraine continues to defend itself against Russian aggression, highlighting the complexity of the situation in the region.
Trump once again slandered Ukraine
Journalists asked the American leader whether special operation "Web" changed his opinion about what trump cards Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has.
Trump evaded a direct and specific answer to this question.
Instead, he cynically stated that Ukraine's destruction of part of the enemy's aircraft gave Russian dictator Vladimir Putin reason to bomb Ukrainian cities and civilians.
As mentioned earlier, on June 1, the SBU conducted a special operation "Web", as a result of which strategic aviation aircraft were successfully intercepted at 4 Russian airfields.
The head of the special service, Vasyl Malyuk, officially confirmed that in general, this refers to "the destruction of 34% of strategic cruise missile carriers at the main airfields where the Russian Federation is based."
