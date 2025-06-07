Russia's large-scale attack on Kharkiv — there are dead and injured

On the night of June 7, the Russian invaders again launched a massive attack on Kharkiv. This time, the enemy used kamikaze drones, guided bombs, and missiles. According to the latest data, three civilians were killed and 16 others were injured, including two children.

Details of the Russian Federation's massive attack on Kharkiv

The head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, spoke about the situation in the city.

As the latter noted, the Russian army carried out an air strike with 53 Shahed drones, 4 guided aerial bombs, and one missile.

The Kyiv and Osnovyansky districts of Kharkiv came under enemy attacks.

In the Kyiv district, Russian occupiers attacked a civilian enterprise.

Previously, as a result of the hits of 40 UAVs, 4 KABs and 1 missile on the territory of a civilian enterprise, a fire broke out on an area of 10 thousand sq. m. Four workshop buildings were hit. People may be under the rubble. Oleg Sinegubov Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Assembly

In addition, it is indicated that a drone hit a nine-story residential building in the Osnovyanskyi district.

The fire engulfed 12 apartments on the seventh, eighth, and ninth floors — the total area of the fire was 600 sq. m. Rescuers pulled a woman from the rubble and are providing her with medical care. In addition, two cars burned down.