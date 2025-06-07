Russia's large-scale attack on Kharkiv — there are dead and injured

On the night of June 7, the Russian invaders again launched a massive attack on Kharkiv. This time, the enemy used kamikaze drones, guided bombs, and missiles. According to the latest data, three civilians were killed and 16 others were injured, including two children.
Points of attention
- A fire broke out at a civilian enterprise, and rescuers are working to save people trapped under the rubble.
- The attack resulted in three civilians killed and 16 others injured, including children, highlighting the severity of the situation in Kharkiv.
Details of the Russian Federation's massive attack on Kharkiv
The head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, spoke about the situation in the city.
As the latter noted, the Russian army carried out an air strike with 53 Shahed drones, 4 guided aerial bombs, and one missile.
The Kyiv and Osnovyansky districts of Kharkiv came under enemy attacks.
In the Kyiv district, Russian occupiers attacked a civilian enterprise.
In addition, it is indicated that a drone hit a nine-story residential building in the Osnovyanskyi district.
The fire engulfed 12 apartments on the seventh, eighth, and ninth floors — the total area of the fire was 600 sq. m. Rescuers pulled a woman from the rubble and are providing her with medical care. In addition, two cars burned down.
What is important to understand is that as a result of the enemy attack in the Osnovyansky district, three people were killed and 16 more were injured.
