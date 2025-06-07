The Ukrainian Air Force shot down a Russian Su-35 fighter jet
What is known about the new achievement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine?
On the morning of June 7, thanks to coordinated actions of the Air Force in the Kursk direction, a Russian Su-35 fighter jet was shot down.

Points of attention

  • The Security Service of Ukraine shared unique footage of the special operations, highlighting the impact on several enemy airfields and the long-lasting repercussions for the Russian military.
  • The success of the Ukrainian Air Force in this operation demonstrates their capability and determination, showing their commitment to defending their territory and sovereignty.

What is known about the new achievement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine?

The Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made an official statement on this matter.

According to him, the enemy fighter was destroyed in the Kursk region of Russia — that is, in enemy territory.

This morning, June 7, 2025, as a result of a successful Air Force operation in the Kursk direction, a Russian Su-35 fighter jet was shot down! Together to victory! — the statement reads.

What is important to understand is that this is the first enemy aircraft destroyed after the large-scale Operation "Web", which was successfully carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine on June 1, 2025.

Recently, the SBU showed unique footage of a special operation that resulted in the downing of 41 Russian strategic aviation military aircraft.

It is worth noting that a significant part of them was irretrievably destroyed, and some of the affected aircraft will take many years to rebuild.

In particular, the footage shows strikes by SBU FPV drones on four enemy airfields: "Olenya", "Ivanovo", "Dyagilevo" and "Belaya".

