The air battle between Russia and Ukraine — how the air defense worked out

During the night of June 6 and 7, the Russian invaders launched a new attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 215 air attack vehicles. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 174 enemy targets were successfully neutralized.

Details of Russia's new attack on Ukraine

This time the enemy carried out an air attack:

206 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT of Crimea;

2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Voronezh Oblast — Russian Federation;

6 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles from tactical aircraft from the airspace of the Zaporizhia Oblast TOT;

1 Iskander-K cruise missile from Rostov Oblast — Russian Federation.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses had neutralized 174 enemy air attack vehicles:

87 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of UAVs) were shot down by fire, 80 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare;

6 Kh-59/69 guided missiles;

1 Iskander-K cruise missile.

It is also indicated that enemy air attack vehicles were hit in 10 locations, and downed aircraft (fragments) fell in 7 locations.