Russia may reduce the number of drone attacks on Ukraine

According to Estonian intelligence, the number of Russian drone attacks on peaceful cities and villages in Ukraine may decrease due to the aggravation of the situation in the Middle East.
- Colonel Ants Kiviselg points out the use of average 150 strike drones per day by Russia, with accumulated forces utilized for simultaneous large-scale strikes involving 350-450 drones.
- It is essential for Kyiv's allies to acknowledge and adapt to the evolving tactics in modern warfare to effectively counter threats to Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.
The head of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center, Colonel Ants Kiviselg, made a statement on this occasion.
Analyzing the current course of events in the war, Kiviselg emphasized that a certain pattern is visible on the part of the aggressor country, Russia.
What is important to understand is that similar tactics apply to the use of missiles, both cruise and ballistic.
Estonian intelligence draws attention to the fact that the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, is increasingly resorting not to targeted attacks on a single object, but to scattered strikes on various targets.
According to Ants Kiviselga, Kyiv's allies have no right to ignore the new reality of war: if previously attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure were isolated, now they have become systemic.
