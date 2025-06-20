Russia may reduce the number of drone attacks on Ukraine

According to Estonian intelligence, the number of Russian drone attacks on peaceful cities and villages in Ukraine may decrease due to the aggravation of the situation in the Middle East.

Russia faces a new problem

The head of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center, Colonel Ants Kiviselg, made a statement on this occasion.

Analyzing the current course of events in the war, Kiviselg emphasized that a certain pattern is visible on the part of the aggressor country, Russia.

Russia typically uses an average of 150 strike drones per day, but attacks are carried out in series: 60–70 drones are launched over 4–5 days, after which the accumulated forces are used for a large-scale strike — the simultaneous launch of 350–450 drones. Share

What is important to understand is that similar tactics apply to the use of missiles, both cruise and ballistic.

Estonian intelligence draws attention to the fact that the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, is increasingly resorting not to targeted attacks on a single object, but to scattered strikes on various targets.

According to Ants Kiviselga, Kyiv's allies have no right to ignore the new reality of war: if previously attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure were isolated, now they have become systemic.