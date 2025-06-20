German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful is concerned that military actions between Israel and Iran are distracting attention from Russia's war against Ukraine. Against this background, he stressed that official Berlin has not changed its priorities and continues to actively assist Kyiv.

Germany asks the world not to forget about Ukraine

Journalists asked the German Foreign Minister whether he was concerned about the decline in attention to the Russian-Ukrainian war due to the conflict in the Middle East.

Yes, it is worrying. We do not forget about Ukraine. And the same applies to other armed conflicts and humanitarian disasters, such as in Sudan and South Sudan, where there are mass casualties. Johann Wadeful Head of the German Foreign Ministry

According to the German diplomat, the more consistent the policy of Ukraine's allies towards the Russian Federation, the higher the likelihood that dictator Putin will agree to negotiations.

Johann Wadeful emphasized that military support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot be stopped on this path.

"We must continue to help Kyiv. This is necessary for our freedom," the head of German diplomacy added.

Despite this, the minister did not want to answer the question of whether he expects a new Russian offensive in Ukraine this summer.