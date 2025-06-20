Trump has chosen a new deadline for Iran

US leader Donald Trump will decide on further action against Tehran in two weeks. During this period, he is determined to resolve the issue of Iran's nuclear program through negotiations.

Trump is in no hurry to make a decision on Iran

The American leader's plans were announced by White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt.

She decided to announce to reporters Donald Trump's statement, which he made in connection with numerous reports of a possible American strike on Iran.

Given that there is a significant likelihood of negotiations with Iran in the near future, I will make a decision on whether to participate in them within the next two weeks. Donald Trump President of the United States

As Caroline Levitt noted, the Trump team's key goals in negotiations with Iran are to ensure that it does not enrich uranium or build nuclear weapons.

What is important to understand is that the de facto American leader left open the question of potential United States participation in Israeli strikes on Iranian targets.

According to journalists, US Presidential envoy Stephen Witkoff and US Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi spoke on the phone several times after the start of Israeli strikes on Iran.