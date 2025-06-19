Israel attacked dozens of military targets in Iran — what is known

The Israeli military announced on June 19 that it had struck a nuclear reactor near the city of Arak in Iran and a nuclear weapons development center near the city of Natanz overnight.

According to the IDF, 40 fighter jets were involved in the night attacks, dropping 100 munitions on dozens of Iranian military sites in Tehran and other areas of Iran.

In addition, a strike was carried out on a nuclear facility in Arak, including the reactor's containment vessel, "a key component in plutonium production," the military said.

תקיפות חיל האוויר הלילה באיראן: 40 מטוסי קרב תקפו עשרות מטרות צבאיות עם יותר מ-100 חימושים



צה״ל תקף כור גרעיני שאינו פעיל במרחב אראכ שבאיראן



40 מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר תקפו במהלך הלילה, בהכוונה מודיעינית מדויקת של אגף המודיעין, עם יותר מ-100 חימושים, עשרות מטרות צבאיות בטהראן… pic.twitter.com/llhYbkFXIF — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) June 19, 2025

The facility in Natanz, which Iran uses to develop nuclear weapons, was also attacked, the IDF said.

The facility housed unique components and equipment used to develop nuclear weapons, and projects are underway to accelerate the nuclear weapons program. Share

The fighters also bombed "facilities for the production of raw materials, components used to assemble ballistic missiles, and facilities for the production of Iranian air defense systems and missiles," as well as Iranian air defense facilities, missile depots, and radars.