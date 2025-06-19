Israel attacked dozens of military targets in Iran — what is known
Israel attacked dozens of military targets in Iran — what is known

Israel
Читати українською
Source:  The Times of Israel

The Israeli military announced on June 19 that it had struck a nuclear reactor near the city of Arak in Iran and a nuclear weapons development center near the city of Natanz overnight.

Points of attention

  • Israel carried out airstrikes on Iranian military targets, including a nuclear reactor near Arak and a weapons development center near Natanz.
  • The strikes were conducted using 40 fighter jets and targeted facilities related to Iran's nuclear weapons program, ballistic missiles, and air defense systems.
  • The Israeli military highlighted the destruction of key components in Iran's plutonium production and nuclear weapons development at the targeted facilities.

Israel again bombed Iran's nuclear facilities

According to the IDF, 40 fighter jets were involved in the night attacks, dropping 100 munitions on dozens of Iranian military sites in Tehran and other areas of Iran.

In addition, a strike was carried out on a nuclear facility in Arak, including the reactor's containment vessel, "a key component in plutonium production," the military said.

The facility in Natanz, which Iran uses to develop nuclear weapons, was also attacked, the IDF said.

The facility housed unique components and equipment used to develop nuclear weapons, and projects are underway to accelerate the nuclear weapons program.

The fighters also bombed "facilities for the production of raw materials, components used to assemble ballistic missiles, and facilities for the production of Iranian air defense systems and missiles," as well as Iranian air defense facilities, missile depots, and radars.

