Israel attacked dozens of military targets in Iran — what is known

The Israeli military announced on June 19 that it had struck a nuclear reactor near the city of Arak in Iran and a nuclear weapons development center near the city of Natanz overnight.
Israel again bombed Iran's nuclear facilities
According to the IDF, 40 fighter jets were involved in the night attacks, dropping 100 munitions on dozens of Iranian military sites in Tehran and other areas of Iran.
In addition, a strike was carried out on a nuclear facility in Arak, including the reactor's containment vessel, "a key component in plutonium production," the military said.
The facility in Natanz, which Iran uses to develop nuclear weapons, was also attacked, the IDF said.
The fighters also bombed "facilities for the production of raw materials, components used to assemble ballistic missiles, and facilities for the production of Iranian air defense systems and missiles," as well as Iranian air defense facilities, missile depots, and radars.
