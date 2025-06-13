Watch: Iran massively attacked Israel with ballistic missiles

At around 9:00 PM on June 13, Iran launched over 100 missiles at Israel. Loud explosions were heard in many areas of the country.

Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel

"All of Israel is under fire" from Iranian missiles, the Israel Defense Forces said.

According to an Israeli military source, more than 100 missiles were launched from Iran at Israel, The Times of Israel reports.

CNN writes that powerful explosions were heard in Tel Aviv. The Times of Israel notes that smoke is rising in the city after a possible rocket hit.

There is information that Israel shot down 50 out of 100 Iranian ballistic missiles. The arrivals were in at least 7 areas of the country's center.

Iranian missiles attacked a key IDF command post in Kirye, where all of Israel's military and political leadership was located.