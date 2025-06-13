Watch: Iran massively attacked Israel with ballistic missiles
Watch: Iran massively attacked Israel with ballistic missiles

Iran
Source:  The Times of Israel

At around 9:00 PM on June 13, Iran launched over 100 missiles at Israel. Loud explosions were heard in many areas of the country.

Points of attention

  • Iran launched over 100 ballistic missiles at Israel, targeting key locations including the IDF command post in Kirye.
  • Israel Defense Forces report that 'All of Israel is under fire' from Iranian missiles, highlighting the severity of the attack.
  • Reports indicate that Israel managed to intercept and neutralize 50 Iranian ballistic missiles, showcasing the country's defense capabilities.

Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel

"All of Israel is under fire" from Iranian missiles, the Israel Defense Forces said.

According to an Israeli military source, more than 100 missiles were launched from Iran at Israel, The Times of Israel reports.

CNN writes that powerful explosions were heard in Tel Aviv. The Times of Israel notes that smoke is rising in the city after a possible rocket hit.

There is information that Israel shot down 50 out of 100 Iranian ballistic missiles. The arrivals were in at least 7 areas of the country's center.

Iranian missiles attacked a key IDF command post in Kirye, where all of Israel's military and political leadership was located.

The second wave of Iranian missile launches has already been launched and is in flight.

