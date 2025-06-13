Israel strikes nuclear facility near Isfahan in Iran

The Israeli Air Force has struck another Iranian nuclear facility, located near the city of Isfahan.
- Israeli Air Force conducted a strike on an Iranian nuclear facility near Isfahan focused on enriched uranium conversion for nuclear weapons.
- The strike resulted in the elimination of a uranium metal production facility, reconverson infrastructure, laboratories, and additional components.
- This marks the third nuclear facility targeted by the Israeli Air Force, following earlier attacks on sites in Natanz and the Isfahan area.
Israel strikes Iran's nuclear facility
Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin said that a nuclear facility near Isfahan has become another target for the Israeli military.
The IDF added that the facility is undergoing a process of "reconversion" of enriched uranium. This is the stage after uranium enrichment in the process of producing nuclear weapons.
As a result of the strike, a uranium metal production facility, infrastructure for reconversion of enriched uranium, laboratories, and additional infrastructure were eliminated.
Previously, this was the third nuclear facility struck by the IDF in less than a day.
It is known from open sources that a uranium processing plant is located near Isfahan.
By the way, the IDF was the first to attack the nuclear facility in Natanz on June 13. An IDF spokesman announced the infliction of "significant damage on the largest nuclear uranium enrichment facility" in Iran.
The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran confirmed the attack, but said that "only a few parts of the facility were damaged" and that an investigation is underway to assess the extent of the damage.
