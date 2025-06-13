Israel kills about 20 top Iranian generals in night attack

At least 20 senior Iranian commanders, including the commander of the aerospace forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, were killed in Israeli strikes on Iran.
Points of attention
- Israel eliminated 20 top Iranian generals in a night attack, including key figures like Amir Ali Hajizadeh and Mohammad Bagheri.
- Iran appointed new senior military commanders to fill the void left by the slain officials.
- Israel claims to have inflicted significant damage on the Natanz uranium enrichment plant, prompting Iran to vow revenge.
About 20 top Iranian commanders killed in Israeli night attack
The preliminary list of eliminated high-ranking Iranian officials:
Chief of General Staff Mohammad Bagheri.
IRGC Commander Hossein Salami.
Commander of the Aerospace Forces of the IRGC Amir Ali Hajizadeh.
Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Fereydoun Abbasi.
Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of the Iranian General Staff, Major General Gholam Ali Rashid.
The leading nuclear scientist is one of the leaders of the Iranian nuclear project, Mohammad Mehdi Tehranji.
Ali Shamkhani, one of the regime's senior figures.
Iranian state media IRNA reports that the leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has appointed new top military commanders.
It is also reported that the administration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued a statement announcing that Iran would avenge the blood of everyone who died in the Israeli strikes on Friday.
With such a savage regime as this (Israel — ed.), one cannot speak except in the language of force. From this moment on, the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has initiated the necessary defensive, political and legal measures to make the illegitimate Israel regret (its aggression — ed.) and will not give the Israelis a moment of peace.
The Times of Israel, citing Iranian state television, reported a new Israeli attack on the uranium enrichment plant in the city of Natanz, as well as a fire at the airport in the city of Tabriz.
While Israel claims to have caused significant damage to the Natanz facility, including destroying an underground centrifuge, Iran claims that most of the damage to the enrichment plant is at the "surface level."
Israel launched strikes on the Iranian capital Tehran and its surroundings, as well as other cities in the country, on the night of June 13. Israel called its attack preemptive and aimed at undermining Iran's nuclear program and against military facilities.
US President Donald Trump confirmed that he had advance knowledge of Israel's plans to strike Iran, and said that the US was ready to defend its forces in the region and assist Israel in the event of retaliatory strikes.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-