Israel kills about 20 top Iranian generals in night attack

At least 20 senior Iranian commanders, including the commander of the aerospace forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, were killed in Israeli strikes on Iran.

The preliminary list of eliminated high-ranking Iranian officials:

Chief of General Staff Mohammad Bagheri.

IRGC Commander Hossein Salami.

Commander of the Aerospace Forces of the IRGC Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Fereydoun Abbasi.

Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of the Iranian General Staff, Major General Gholam Ali Rashid.

The leading nuclear scientist is one of the leaders of the Iranian nuclear project, Mohammad Mehdi Tehranji.

Ali Shamkhani, one of the regime's senior figures.

Iranian state media IRNA reports that the leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has appointed new top military commanders.

In particular, Major General Seyed Abdulrahim Mousavi became the new chairman of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Pakpour became the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and Major General Ali Shademani became the commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters.

It is also reported that the administration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued a statement announcing that Iran would avenge the blood of everyone who died in the Israeli strikes on Friday.

With such a savage regime as this (Israel — ed.), one cannot speak except in the language of force. From this moment on, the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has initiated the necessary defensive, political and legal measures to make the illegitimate Israel regret (its aggression — ed.) and will not give the Israelis a moment of peace.

The Times of Israel, citing Iranian state television, reported a new Israeli attack on the uranium enrichment plant in the city of Natanz, as well as a fire at the airport in the city of Tabriz.

While Israel claims to have caused significant damage to the Natanz facility, including destroying an underground centrifuge, Iran claims that most of the damage to the enrichment plant is at the "surface level."

CNN writes that Iran's Atomic Energy Agency later confirmed that the country's main uranium enrichment facility in Natanz was damaged in an Israeli strike.

Israel launched strikes on the Iranian capital Tehran and its surroundings, as well as other cities in the country, on the night of June 13. Israel called its attack preemptive and aimed at undermining Iran's nuclear program and against military facilities.