Turkey publicly lashed out at Israel with criticism

Official Ankara strongly condemned Israel's strikes on Iranian targets and called it "an aggravation of the situation in the region." The leader of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Turkey made a statement on this issue.

Turkey is outraged by Israel's actions

Official Ankara began to claim that "Israel has carried out another brutal and barbaric attack, adding it to a series of strikes that have set the entire region on fire."

"We strongly condemn this illegal attack. It has no legitimacy or justification — it is an act of barbaric aggression. The whole world must heed our president's warnings about the consequences of the genocidal policies of the Netanyahu government," the Turkish party said.

The Turkish government also added that despite growing international pressure on Israel over its actions in Gaza, the country "launched a new attack to divert attention from these genocidal acts."

The Israeli attack, carried out at a time when negotiations between the US and Iran are ongoing, proves once again that Israel opposes any diplomatic efforts, official Ankara complains.

By the way, the Iranian authorities claim that they will respond as harshly as possible to Israel's strikes, adding that the US will also "pay dearly."