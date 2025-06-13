Israel attacked Iran — what is known so far
Latest details of Israel's attack on Iran
Source:  The Times of Israel

On the night of June 13, Israel carried out a "preemptive strike" on Iran, aimed at disrupting its nuclear program and damaging military facilities. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz made a statement on this occasion.

Points of attention

  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls for an extended operation against Iran's nuclear program in response to the perceived threat.
  • The situation remains volatile as Iran considers its next move, and the international community closely monitors the unfolding events.

Israel Katz declared a state of emergency across the country.

According to him, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population by Iran will soon take place.

In fact, on the night of June 13, the Israel Defense Forces launched an air campaign against Iran's nuclear program — it was dubbed "Nation of Lions."

The Israeli Air Force is striking dozens of targets across Iran related to the nuclear program and other military facilities.

Israel can no longer ignore the fact that Iran has enough enriched uranium to create several bombs within a few days, and has therefore decided to act against this "imminent threat."

In light of the latest events, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called an emergency cabinet meeting on security issues.

He has already officially confirmed that the operation "will last for many more days."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio claims that the US did not participate in or provide assistance in the strikes carried out by Israel on Iran.

