Iran threatens to attack all US military bases in the Middle East — when exactly

In the event of an armed conflict with the United States, Iran will attack all American military bases in the Middle East, and the Americans will be forced to leave the region.

Iran threatens to expel US troops from Middle East

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the Islamic Republic, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting, Nasirzadeh pointed to the ongoing nuclear talks between Iran and the United States, noting that some officials on the opposing side had made threatening remarks, warning of a potential armed conflict if an agreement was not reached.

I hope the negotiations will be successful, but if an armed conflict is forced upon us, the enemy's losses will definitely be higher and the United States will have no choice but to leave the region, because all of their bases are within reach of the Iranian military, and they will not hesitate to attack them in their host countries.

According to him, Iran recently tested a missile with a warhead weighing two tons, which demonstrates the significant capabilities of its army.

Iran will never accept any restrictions, and no one has the right to even negotiate about it. Share

In the Middle East, American military bases and facilities are located in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria.