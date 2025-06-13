"They will pay dearly." Iran publicly threatens Israel and the US

The Iranian government says it will respond to Israel's strikes with the harshest possible force, adding that the US will "pay dearly" despite Washington's assurances of its innocence. The statement was made by the spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi.

Iran announces response to Israeli attack

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will definitely respond, and the enemy will pay a high price," said Iranian Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi. Share

The latter publicly threatened that both Israel and the US would "pay dearly."

They will be dealt a severe blow," Sherkachi emphasized. Share

He also began to claim that residential areas had been affected by Israeli strikes and that the armed forces were on full combat alert.

As mentioned earlier, on the night of June 13, Israel launched a powerful attack on the capital of Iran — Tehran — as well as other cities in the country.

Tel Aviv calls its strike preventive and aimed at undermining Iran's nuclear program and against military facilities.

According to the latest reports, the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, was eliminated as a result of the strikes.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that he knew in advance about Israel's plans to strike Iran.