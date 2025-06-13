"They will pay dearly." Iran publicly threatens Israel and the US

The Iranian government says it will respond to Israel's strikes with the harshest possible force, adding that the US will "pay dearly" despite Washington's assurances of its innocence. The statement was made by the spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi.
Points of attention
- The recent Israeli strike on Iran's capital and other cities intensifies the already heightened tensions between the nations.
- The situation is further complicated by US President Donald Trump's prior knowledge of Israeli plans and the potential for US involvement in the conflict.
Iran announces response to Israeli attack
The latter publicly threatened that both Israel and the US would "pay dearly."
He also began to claim that residential areas had been affected by Israeli strikes and that the armed forces were on full combat alert.
As mentioned earlier, on the night of June 13, Israel launched a powerful attack on the capital of Iran — Tehran — as well as other cities in the country.
Tel Aviv calls its strike preventive and aimed at undermining Iran's nuclear program and against military facilities.
According to the latest reports, the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, was eliminated as a result of the strikes.
US President Donald Trump confirmed that he knew in advance about Israel's plans to strike Iran.
The American leader emphasized that the United States is ready to defend its forces in the region and assist Israel in the event of retaliatory strikes.
