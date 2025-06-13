Israel's attack on Iran — Trump's first reaction has appeared

US President Donald Trump said he had advance knowledge of Israel's plans to strike Iran. In light of recent events, he made it clear that the US is ready to defend its forces in the region and assist Israel in the event of retaliatory strikes.
Trump acknowledged having prior knowledge of Israel's plans to strike Iran and emphasized the readiness of the US military to assist Israel and protect its interests.
The situation highlights escalating tensions in the Middle East, with the US and Israel prepared for potential further actions against Iran's nuclear ambitions.
Trump publicly supported Israel
The head of the White House frankly admitted that he knew about Tehran's plans to strike Iran.
According to the head of the White House, the American military is on high alert in the region.
Trump has made it clear that the United States is prepared to defend itself and Israel if Iran retaliates.
What is important to understand is that on the night of June 13, the Israel Defense Forces launched an air campaign against Iran's nuclear program — it was called "Nation of Lions."
The Israeli Air Force continues to strike dozens of targets across Iran. This operation will continue for many more days.
The IDF reports the elimination of the top Iranian army. Among them:
Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Hossein Baqeri;
IRGC Commander Hossein Salami;
Commander of the Khatem al-Anbiya Emergency Command, Ghulam Ali Rashid.
