"New attacks will be even more brutal." Trump issues ultimatum to Iran

On June 13, US leader Donald Trump began demanding that Iran immediately sign a nuclear deal after the Islamic country was hit by Israeli strikes.

Trump warns Iran that it will only get worse

In his new statement, the head of the White House emphasized that he "gave Iran a chance" to sign the agreement, warning of possible consequences.

There has been much death and destruction already, but there is still time to end this carnage, as the next planned attacks will be even more brutal. Iran must make a deal before all is lost and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire. Enough death, enough destruction. Donald Trump President of the United States

Against the backdrop of recent events, the American leader stated that official Tehran must agree to sign the agreement "before it's too late."

It is also worth noting that Trump previously officially confirmed that he knew in advance about Israel's plans to strike Iran.

In addition, he warned that the US is ready to defend its forces in the region and assist Tel Aviv in the event of retaliatory strikes.