"New attacks will be even more brutal." Trump issues ultimatum to Iran

On June 13, US leader Donald Trump began demanding that Iran immediately sign a nuclear deal after the Islamic country was hit by Israeli strikes.
Points of attention
- Trump confirms prior knowledge of Israel's plans to strike Iran and expresses readiness to defend US forces in the region.
- The situation between US, Iran, and Israel remains tense, with potential for further escalation and impact on the region.
Trump warns Iran that it will only get worse
In his new statement, the head of the White House emphasized that he "gave Iran a chance" to sign the agreement, warning of possible consequences.
Against the backdrop of recent events, the American leader stated that official Tehran must agree to sign the agreement "before it's too late."
It is also worth noting that Trump previously officially confirmed that he knew in advance about Israel's plans to strike Iran.
In addition, he warned that the US is ready to defend its forces in the region and assist Tel Aviv in the event of retaliatory strikes.
