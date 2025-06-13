Israel's attack on Iran — how Ukraine reacted

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine draws the world's attention to the fact that Iran plays a destructive role both in the Middle East and beyond - in particular, assisting Russia in waging a war of aggression against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry urges the international community to collaborate in addressing modern security threats and deterring aggressive regimes like Russia, Iran, and the DPRK.
- Iran's support for aggressive actions and weapon supply to Russia poses a significant challenge to peace and stability, requiring joint efforts for resolution.
Ukraine voiced its position for the first time
Representatives of the diplomatic department emphasize that Ukrainians are watching with anxiety the developments in the Middle East after Israel struck targets in Iran.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry believes that it is extremely important to prevent further destabilization of the region, as well as to do everything possible to ensure that the civilian population does not suffer.
Against the backdrop of recent events, Ukraine calls on the international community to take joint and decisive action to overcome modern security threats and coordinate the deterrence of a group of aggressive regimes — the Russian Federation, Iran, and the DPRK.
