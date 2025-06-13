Israel's attack on Iran — how Ukraine reacted

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine draws the world's attention to the fact that Iran plays a destructive role both in the Middle East and beyond - in particular, assisting Russia in waging a war of aggression against Ukraine.

Ukraine voiced its position for the first time

Representatives of the diplomatic department emphasize that Ukrainians are watching with anxiety the developments in the Middle East after Israel struck targets in Iran.

Aware of the risks of further destabilization of the entire region, we state that continued hostilities may have negative consequences for international security and global financial stability, especially in oil markets. Share

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry believes that it is extremely important to prevent further destabilization of the region, as well as to do everything possible to ensure that the civilian population does not suffer.

We would like to remind you that the Iranian regime supports Russia in its illegal war of aggression against Ukraine and provides Moscow with weapons to kill Ukrainians. Iran is the source of many problems in the Middle East and beyond. Share

Against the backdrop of recent events, Ukraine calls on the international community to take joint and decisive action to overcome modern security threats and coordinate the deterrence of a group of aggressive regimes — the Russian Federation, Iran, and the DPRK.