Israel announces new strikes on Iran — 150 targets attacked

Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin said that Israel had been continuously attacking Iran for 40 hours, hitting more than 150 targets.
Air Force pilots continue to launch significant strikes on various areas of Iran. The series of strikes, which has not stopped for 40 hours, includes more than 150 targets.
The spokesman said at a press conference that the main focus of the Israeli Air Force in Iran over the past day has been on Tehran.
He said the Israeli Air Force bombed an underground weapons facility in western Iran on Saturday. According to the Israel Defense Forces, the facility was used by Iran to store dozens of ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as to launch them. Israeli Air Force fighters struck the underground facility along with the launchers.
This location was previously revealed in a propaganda video released by the Iranian regime.
Significant air-defense activity reported over the city of Bandar Abbas in Southern Iran, on the coast of the Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/BOoiR7toRl— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 14, 2025
However, Iranian state media reported on the evening of June 14 that air defenses had been activated around the strategic port of Bandar Abbas, as well as the Iranian capital of Tehran, indicating renewed Israeli attacks.
