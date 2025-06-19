Iran launches missile attack on Israel, injuring about 40 people

An Iranian missile hit the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba in southern Israel on the morning of June 19, injuring dozens of people and damaging the building.

Iran attacks hospital in Beersheba and residential buildings in Tel Aviv with rockets

After the missile hit, several parts of the hospital building were damaged, and the old surgical wing of the hospital also suffered significant damage.

A man in his 80s is said to be in critical condition from injuries sustained from the blast and shrapnel, and three other people were seriously injured. All other patients have been evacuated.

Soroka Medical Center provides services to approximately 1 million residents of southern Israel.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attempted to justify the attack by claiming that the medical center was located near a military command and intelligence center. Share

Other rockets hit a high-rise building and several other residential buildings in at least two locations near Tel Aviv. At least 40 people were injured in the attacks, according to Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service.

The Iranian regime targeted Soroka Hospital in Beersheba with a ballistic missile—hitting a major medical center.



We will not stand by. We will continue doing what must be done to defend our people. pic.twitter.com/4ldeTQhATW — Israel ישראל (@Israel) June 19, 2025

Responding to the attack on the medical center, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would be "held accountable."

He added that he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had ordered the military to "increase strikes on strategic targets in Iran and on energy infrastructure in Tehran to eliminate threats to the state of Israel and to destabilize the ayatollah's regime."

According to IDF estimates, Iran fired approximately 30 ballistic missiles at Israel on Thursday morning.