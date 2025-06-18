Trump remains intrigued about US strikes on Iran

US President Donald Trump remains intrigued by the issue of possible US strikes on Iran. However, he does not outright reject them.

Trump did not give a clear answer regarding US strikes on Iran

The US president stated this while talking to reporters.

Trump was asked "what his thoughts are" on possible American strikes on Iran.

You don't think I'm going to answer that question... You don't know if I'm going to do it. You don't know. I might do it. I might not do it. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to him, "no one knows" what he is going to do.

Trump also added that Iran has many problems. Against this background, the country wants to negotiate. But the president is disappointed that Tehran did not negotiate two weeks ago, because then good results could have been achieved.

.@POTUS on negotiations with Iran: "Nothing is too late. The only thing too late is Powell." pic.twitter.com/g7x5b9u8Gw — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 18, 2025

He recalled that Israel had dealt Iran a "damn hard blow," which was the first shock.

Trump also said that he spoke with Putin again. The latter allegedly offered to mediate between Israel and Iran, but Trump advised him to first deal with the situation between Russia and Ukraine.

As a reminder, this week the US significantly increased its military presence in the Middle East. This came amid escalation between Israel and Iran.