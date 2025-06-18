Trump remains intrigued about US strikes on Iran
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump remains intrigued about US strikes on Iran

The White House
Trump
Читати українською

US President Donald Trump remains intrigued by the issue of possible US strikes on Iran. However, he does not outright reject them.

Points of attention

  • US President Donald Trump remains intrigued by the issue of possible US strikes on Iran without ruling them out.
  • Trump expressed disappointment over Iran's reluctance to negotiate and showed support for Israel in the conflict with Iran.

Trump did not give a clear answer regarding US strikes on Iran

The US president stated this while talking to reporters.

Trump was asked "what his thoughts are" on possible American strikes on Iran.

You don't think I'm going to answer that question... You don't know if I'm going to do it. You don't know. I might do it. I might not do it.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

According to him, "no one knows" what he is going to do.

Trump also added that Iran has many problems. Against this background, the country wants to negotiate. But the president is disappointed that Tehran did not negotiate two weeks ago, because then good results could have been achieved.

He recalled that Israel had dealt Iran a "damn hard blow," which was the first shock.

Trump also said that he spoke with Putin again. The latter allegedly offered to mediate between Israel and Iran, but Trump advised him to first deal with the situation between Russia and Ukraine.

As a reminder, this week the US significantly increased its military presence in the Middle East. This came amid escalation between Israel and Iran.

Trump also said he was considering helping Israel strike Iran's nuclear facilities.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump reveals for the first time the topics of negotiations with Putin
Donald Trump
What did Trump and Putin talk about?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump announces peace deal between Israel and Iran
Donald Trump
Trump made a new promising statement

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?