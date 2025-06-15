Trump reveals for the first time the topics of negotiations with Putin

US leader Donald Trump said that during his telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the topic of Russia's war against Ukraine was not discussed much, but added that a conversation on this subject will take place next week.

What did Trump and Putin talk about?

According to the head of the White House, Putin called him to wish him a happy birthday and also to talk about Iran, "a country he knows very well."

Donald Trump confirmed that it was a very long conversation.

Much less time was devoted to Russia and Ukraine, but that will be next week. He is carrying out a planned prisoner exchange — a large number of prisoners from both sides are being exchanged immediately. Donald Trump President of the United States

As the American leader noted, this conversation lasted for an hour.

Putin told Trump that the war between Israel and Iran must end.

To which I replied that his war (against Ukraine — ed.) must also end, — the head of the White House emphasized. Share

The fact of the negotiations on June 14 was also confirmed by the Russian dictator's assistant, Yuri Ushakov.

According to the latter, Putin informed Trump about the implementation of the Istanbul agreements with Ukraine, reached in Turkey on June 2.

In addition, he assured that official Moscow is ready to continue negotiations with Kyiv.