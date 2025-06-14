Iran has issued a public challenge to Trump
Source:  Bloomberg

Official Tehran has issued a harsh statement against US leader Donald Trump. Iran claims that further nuclear talks with the US are now "meaningless" after Israel's massive attack.

Points of attention

  • Israel's attack on Iranian nuclear facilities led to retaliatory missile strikes, with the US supporting Israel in the conflict.
  • Donald Trump pressures Iran to sign a nuclear weapons agreement amidst rising tensions and challenges from Iran.

Iran did not agree to Trump's demand

The statement on this occasion was made by the spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmail Baghaei.

According to the latter, official Washington and Tehran intended to resume talks in Oman on Sunday, June 15.

In light of recent events, including the White House's public support for Israel, Baghaei questioned the possibility of their continuation.

However, he did not announce the final cancellation of the meeting.

"The other side has done something that makes dialogue meaningless," the head of Iranian diplomacy complained.

As mentioned earlier, on the night of June 13, Israel struck Iranian facilities related to the nuclear program.

Tel Aviv claims that it is ready to do everything possible to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

In response to this attack, Iran fired about 150 ballistic missiles at Israel — which the US helped shoot down.

American leader Donald Trump has made it clear that he supports Israel in this conflict, and has also begun blackmailing Iran into signing a nuclear weapons agreement.

