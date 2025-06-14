Iran fires missiles at Israeli military headquarters

Iran has targeted its ballistic missiles at the Kiria Complex, the headquarters of the Israeli Armed Forces. It is important to understand that it is often referred to as the Israeli equivalent of the Pentagon.

Iran is increasing terror against Israel

According to media reports, Iran fired about 150 ballistic missiles at Israel last night.

Some of them were still able to break through the air defense system and hit important objects, primarily the Kiriya complex.

It is worth noting that it is a strategic military center in the heart of Tel Aviv, where the headquarters of the Israeli Armed Forces are located.

This is the Israeli equivalent of the Pentagon, Kiria. And a building in this complex had just been hit… An entire block was almost completely destroyed, wiped off the face of the earth. Rescuers were raking through the rubble… trying to find traces of possible bodies,” the American journalist said. Share

Media representatives concluded that air defense systems such as Iron Dome, David's Sling, Arrow, Patriot, and THAAD were insufficient to fully protect Israel from Iranian attacks.