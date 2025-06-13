The illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, expressed sympathy for the leaders of the theocratic regime in Iran in connection with Israel's strikes on Iranian military facilities and hypocritically condemned Israel's actions.

Putin cynically accused Israel of violating the UN charter

Putin held telephone talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Russian President expressed his condolences to the leadership and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran in connection with the numerous human casualties, including among civilians, as a result of Israeli strikes, the dictator's press service said.

At the same time, Putin assured his interlocutor that Russia "condemns" Israel's actions, which, according to him, violate the UN Charter and international law. The Kremlin also stated that it supports a peaceful path to resolving the situation surrounding the Iranian nuclear program.

It should be noted here that Iran itself has been sabotaging negotiations on a peaceful resolution of the situation with its nuclear program for many months. Share

The Kremlin said that Putin had put forward "concrete initiatives" to find "mutually acceptable agreements." But it did not specify what those initiatives were.