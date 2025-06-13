Putin cynically condemned Israel's military operation against Iran

The illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, expressed sympathy for the leaders of the theocratic regime in Iran in connection with Israel's strikes on Iranian military facilities and hypocritically condemned Israel's actions.
Putin cynically accused Israel of violating the UN charter
Putin held telephone talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The Russian President expressed his condolences to the leadership and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran in connection with the numerous human casualties, including among civilians, as a result of Israeli strikes, the dictator's press service said.
At the same time, Putin assured his interlocutor that Russia "condemns" Israel's actions, which, according to him, violate the UN Charter and international law. The Kremlin also stated that it supports a peaceful path to resolving the situation surrounding the Iranian nuclear program.
The Kremlin said that Putin had put forward "concrete initiatives" to find "mutually acceptable agreements." But it did not specify what those initiatives were.
In addition, the Kremlin press service reports that in a conversation with the Israeli Prime Minister, Putin insisted on the importance of returning to the negotiation process and resolving the situation "exclusively through political and diplomatic means." At the same time, the head of the aggressor state offered his services as a mediator.
