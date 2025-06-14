Experts assess the consequences of strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has officially announced damage to infrastructure in Natanz, Iran, where radiological and chemical contamination has already occurred. The warning was made by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi during his address to the UN Security Council against the backdrop of recent events.

What is known about the situation in Iran?

As the IAEA has learned, the above-ground part of the pilot plant, where Iran enriched uranium to 60% of the U-235 isotope, was completely destroyed as a result of IDF attacks.

In addition, the facility's critical energy infrastructure was hit — the electrical substation, the main power supply building, the emergency power system, and backup generators.

There is a high probability that the loss of power could have caused damage to the centrifuges located there.

Grossi reported to the UN that outside the Natanz facility, radiation levels have not changed and remain within normal limits, indicating no radiological impact on the population or the environment.

Despite this, radiological and chemical contamination, mainly alpha radiation, was recorded inside the facility.